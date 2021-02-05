DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There are seven candidates running for the Decatur Public School board with four open seats on the board.
There will be four new faces on the board after the April 6th election, all four incumbents will not run again after their first term. President Beth Nolan Vice President Courtney Carson, Beth Creighton and Kendall Briscoe have decided not to run for re-election and will complete their first term on the board.
The candidates you will see on the April 6th ballot for Decatur Public Schools are Jason Wayne Dion, Krystal Johnson, Ferlaxnes (Lexy) Carson, Kevin Collins-Brown, Al Scheider, Alana Giselle Banks and Jayjuan Young.
