Last night DirecTV and AT&T U-verse rejected our offer of an extension to keep carrying WAND on their systems while we continue to negotiate in good faith towards a fair resolution. To be clear, we did not want to have our stations removed, but DirecTV and AT&T unnecessarily made the choice to deprive their subscribers of our valuable and top rated programming.
Unfortunately, we can not force them to keep carrying WAND so we are equally disappointed in their decision. The decision to remove WAND from their system was solely DirecTV’s decision. However, we are still resolute and determined to reach a fair agreement to restore our station to our viewers on their systems. We appreciate your patience during this difficult and frustrating time, but please know that we are doing everything within our resources to reach a fair deal as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can watch WAND’s newscasts online at WANDTV.com and click on live stream.