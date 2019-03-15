DIRECTV is no longer offering a full lineup to its customers as it suddenly removed WAND during contract negotiations. The satellite service provider and the television stations started working on a new contract several months ago, but DIRECTV took the aggressive action of pulling programming from both networks without warning on Friday morning.
Concerned viewers have flooded WAND with phone calls asking how to get those channels back. In the meantime, viewers who are no longer getting the programming from DIRECTV can watch live newscasts on WANDTV.com.
Direct TV is telling viewers that Block Communications, which owns WAND, is being greedy and asking for too much compensation for carrying the stations in the central Illinois area. WAND President and General Manager Ricky J. Joseph says the request for compensation is in line with what other providers pay. “WAND has already reached fair market agreements with every other cable and satellite partner, so clearly DirecTV and U-Verse seem to be the outliers.”
DIRECTV subscribers can call (800) 531-5000 to ask to get WAND returned to the services for which they pay.