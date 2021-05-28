Send them a salute!
You have a couple options on how you can do it:
1) Share a picture or video of the person you want to honor
2) Put yourself on camera and shoot a quick video with a shout-out
Be sure to include the name and rank of the person you are saluting and tell us why they are special to you.
Your salute could end up on “WAND News Today,” airing every Monday morning during the 6am – 7am hour.
Click here, to submit your salute.
