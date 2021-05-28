If so, nominate them for WAND’s “Beyond the Siren” award sponsored by Air King.
First responders typically include law enforcement officers, dispatchers, paramedics, EMTs and firefighters or any other emergency department personnel who are required to respond to disasters or critical situations.
Send us an email to news@wandtv.com telling us a little about the person you think we should honor. Please include your name, their name and contact information.
The first Wednesday of every month on WAND News @ 10 we will air “Beyond the Siren,” aside from being featured on WAND News, the selected winner will be invited to an award ceremony where all 12 winners over the June 2021 – June 2022 period will get recognized.
Click here, to submit your nomination for the “Beyond the Siren” award.
