DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For the third time in Eastern Illinois University history, a baseball player from the school was drafted in the first round of the MLB Draft as shortstop Trey Sweeney was selected with the 20th pick by the New York Yankees.
Sweeney, a native of Louisville, KY, was projected to only go as high s No. 24 overall, if not in the early parts of the second round. Being selected at No. 20, Sweeney told ESPN it was an honor to put on the New York Yankees pinstripes.
