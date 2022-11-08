SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Nikki Budzinski has declared victory in the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.
Budzinski released the following statement regarding the election results:
“It is my greatest honor to have the opportunity to represent the working families and communities of Central and Southern Illinois in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. I am eager to get to work on their behalf. I’ve spent my entire career bringing people together to deliver results for working families, and I’m eager to build upon that work in Congress. We have a lot of work to do – families are struggling today, and they deserve a champion in Congress that will be laser focused on reducing costs so they can get ahead.
“I am grateful to everyone that volunteered and supported me throughout this campaign and am proud of the broad coalition of supporters that fueled my race. I’ve always believed the most effective work is done by bringing a broad coalition together and I am committed to working across the aisle in Congress to achieve real results for all communities throughout Illinois’ 13th Congressional District.”
