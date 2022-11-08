DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The State Board of Elections offers an easy tool to check whether someone is registered to vote in Illinois.
The Illinois Online Voter Registration Lookup requires a first and last name, birth date, and zip code. The lookup may require a street address to be verified before providing voter information.
If an individual is registered to vote, the lookup will provide their Election Day polling place, and district information.
If an individual is not registered to vote, Illinois is one of 19 states that offers Election Day voter registration. To register on Election Day, the applicant needs to:
- be 18 years or older on Election Day
- be a US citizen
- have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days prior to the election
- have two forms of identification
Polling locations that accommodate Election Day registration can be found at the State Board of Elections' website.
It's recommended to verify that URLs end in a .gov address to ensure that the information is accurate.
