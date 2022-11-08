ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Elections provides a website where you can see pre-election ballot counts.
These counts are unofficial numbers provided by election jurisdictions through the voter registration database.
ELECTION NEWS:
- Election 2022: Same day voter registration
- Election 2022: Who is on my ballot?
- Election 2022: How to find your polling place
The numbers change daily as information is updated.
To see the most recent numbers, click HERE.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.