ILLINOIS (WAND) - Election Day for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election is here, and polls are open 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Voters will decide on local candidates and measures along with many important races such as Governor, judges and Secretary of State.
ELECTION NEWS:
- Election 2022: Same day voter registration
- Election 2022: How to find your polling place
- Election 2022: Pre-election ballot counts
For a complete sample ballot, including all local and judicial races, visit your local election authority's website.
- Cass County
- Champaign County
- Christian County
- Coles County
- Cumberland County
- DeWitt County
- Douglas County
- Edgar County
- Effingham County
- Ford County
- Iroquois County
- Logan County
- Macon County
- Menard County
- Morgan County
- Moultrie County
- Piatt County
- Sangamon County
- Shelby County
- Vermilion County
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.