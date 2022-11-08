Voters Concerned With County's Handling of Ballot Shortage

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Election Day for the 2022 Illinois Primary Election is here, and polls are open 6 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Voters will decide on local candidates and measures along with many important races such as Governor, judges and Secretary of State. 

ELECTION NEWS: 

For a complete sample ballot, including all local and judicial races, visit your local election authority's website.

Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.