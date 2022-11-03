DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Nearly 70% of voters in Macon, Sangamon, and Vermilion Counties who requested mail-in ballots have already submitted them.
But Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner doesn't think voter turnout overall will be much higher.
"In 2018, four years ago for the same election, we haven't reached that number yet," said Tanner. "In the past it would build leading up to election day but we don't seem to be seeing that trend."
In Macon County, approximately 3,600 mail-in ballots have been submitted and 4,680 people have voted early. This amounts to 10% of all registered voters in the county.
Tanner thinks this election's races aren't pushing people to vote.
"In this election, there are a lot of uncontested races and voters don't seem to like that," said Tanner. "They don't want to come out and vote for someone if there's no competition. So when there's a lot of uncontested races on the ballot, the turnout is lower."
Sandy Delhaye, the Executive Director of the Danville Election Commission, said more people are voting in alternate ways this year.
"I think right now we've got 776 vote-by-mail ballots back in our office," said Delhaye. "So voters are taking advantage of that and we are seeing a big response to early voting as well."
The biggest change Delhaye has seen is in general opinion toward voting. She said people have been questioning the reliability of different voting methods offered by the commission.
"One thing I personally have seen in our office is the distrust that the voters seem to have in the whole process in general," said Delhaye. "They don't want to use the machines because they don't trust the technology."
