ILLINOIS (WAND) - Polls are now open across the state of Illinois as Election Day gets underway.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters will decide on not only local candidates and measures, but also important races like Governor, Illinois Supreme Court races, and more.
WAND News will have coverage all day and night as we follow the latest numbers and developments.
We have also compiled answers to any questions you may have before you head to the polls, including links to see sample ballots from your county, information on how to find your polling location, and how you can register on Election Day if you have not already registered to vote.
As the polls close, we will be updating you as votes come in and reporting the latest election results as they are decided.
