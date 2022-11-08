ILLINOIS (WAND) - The polls have now closed across Illinois.
Voters decided on local candidates and measures, as well as important races like Governor, Illinois Supreme Court, and more.
WAND News will update this article as results come in.
MIDTERM RESULTS:
ELECTION NEWS:
- Election 2022: Same day voter registration
- Election 2022: Who is on my ballot?
- Election 2022: How to find your polling place
- Election 2022: Pre-election ballot counts
WAND News will have coverage all day and night as we follow the latest numbers and developments.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.