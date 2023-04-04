CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign-native Deborah Frank Feinen looks like she will serve a third term in her hometown.
Feinen is currently sitting at 5,358 votes compared to her opponents Don Gerard at 1,354 and Azark David Cobbs at 455.
During her previous two terms, she said her leadership was on display during the pandemic. But she's most proud of her work getting resources to those in need.
"I would also say the Garden Hills drainage project, which will include lighting, sidewalks and drainage and hopefully a park as well— for a neighborhood that sorely needed the infrastructure improvements," Mayor Feinen told WAND News last month.
Her closest opponent, Don Gerard previously served as Champaign Mayor from May 2011 – May 2015.
