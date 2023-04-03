DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —The Illinois State Board of Elections has provided simple tools to locate Election Day polling places.
The Polling Place Lookup requires a zip code and street address to find a designated polling place.
Information about local election authorities can be also be found on the Board of Elections site.
One way to verify that a website is accurate is to check that the address ends in .gov such as maconcounty.illinois.gov or elections.il.gov.
