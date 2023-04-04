DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — With current results 2,235 to 2,176 votes and all precincts reporting in, it appears as if Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. has won his race.
Challenger, Jackie Vinson wished Williams luck in his next four years in a Facebook post.
Williams has served in office since 2018. At a mayoral forum in March, he credited his tenure with multiple upgrades to the local police department to help address gun violence and public safety.
"As we add those additional police officers, one of things that we are going to be adding is a vice unit," said Williams. "The vice unit will be specifically focusing on violent crime in our community."
