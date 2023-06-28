WAND-TV is an award-winning station, centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
WAND-TV is looking for a talented sales professional who has the drive and ambition to help local businesses across all of Central Illinois grow with our extensive list of media products. This person will also be on-air for segments showcasing local businesses.
Candidates must have excellent communication and organization skills. They must be self-motivated to make new contacts and set up appointments with clients every day. The ideal candidate will be out-going with a positive attitude, have the ability to thrive in a fun environment and have the drive to make money.
Here at WAND-TV we work hard and play hard. We offer unlimited income potential and a chance to perform in a competitive environment. You will not only sell television and digital, but become an expert in the advertising field.
Media Salespeople will choose from a growing number of media products to present custom-made advertising campaigns to a diverse array of clients. It is crucial to not only make new contacts but also to keep a close working relationship with existing clients and make sure they continue to get superb service that will help their business succeed.
Job Requirements
Education and Experience
- High school diploma with a minimum 5 years previous related sales experience - required; or Bachelor degree (Business administration, radio/TV, liberal arts) – required with a minimum 1 year previous related sales experience – preferred
- Working knowledge of media and advertising industry - preferred
Skills
- A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up
- Energetic self- starter; Proven track record for selling new business
- On-Air Experience preferred
- Strong verbal and written communication skills including superior listening skills and the ability to make effective presentations both on one-on-one and in a group setting
- Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high-pressure and fast paced environment
- Superior organizational and project management skills
- Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong business relationships
- Valid driver's license and clean driving record required
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
