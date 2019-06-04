Anchor & Reporter
WAND-TV (DMA 86), the most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented and experienced anchor to contribute to our positive newsroom culture.
The ideal candidate would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would take ownership of his/her newscast as well as bring unique story ideas to the table and recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community. The candidate must demonstrate they will be effective in “new, now, and next” news judgement.
You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
Three years of newsroom experience is required.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Please rush your reel and resume to Morgan Schaab, News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.