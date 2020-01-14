Anchor & Reporter
WAND-TV (DMA 88), the most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented anchor to contribute to our positive newsroom culture and continue to lead our weekend daybreak newscast.
The ideal candidate would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would take ownership of his/her newscast as well as bring unique story ideas to the table and recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community. The candidate must demonstrate they will be effective in “new, now, and next” news judgement.
You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
WAND-TV is a leader on social media, the candidate must recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community.
We have a great team of photographers and reporters, newsroom drone pilots, a touchscreen set and many other tools to help perfect your craft.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market which also includes Champaign and Springfield. Our DMA is home to the state capital and the world-renown University of Illinois, which provides an exciting atmosphere with lots of relevant news to cover. Decatur benefits from a low cost of living and is frequently ranked one of the most affordable places to live. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis providing great choices for big city amenities.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Please rush your reel and resume to Jacklynn Boatman, Assistant News Director: Jacklynn.Boatman@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.