Assignment Editor
WAND-TV (DMA 83), the most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for an organized team player to join our team as an Assignment Editor.
This is a fast-paced hybrid position for someone with experience writing and possesses a solid news judgement.
The ideal candidate is organized, a great communicator and has impeccable news judgement. You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
Responsibilities include:
• Respond quickly and efficiently to breaking news by coordinating crews and communicating with producers.
• Responsible for maintaining planning calendar for long term coverage
• Monitor websites, social media and post content to news website
• Monitor police scanners for breaking news and developing stories
• Develop sources within the community
• Lead editorial meetings twice daily
• Communicating between shifts of stories and follow ups
• Assign vehicles, photographers and reporters to stories
• Ability to post breaking news on web and social media
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market which also includes Champaign and Springfield. Our DMA is home to the state capital and the world-renown University of Illinois, which provides an exciting atmosphere with lots of relevant news to cover. Decatur benefits from a low cost of living and is frequently ranked one of the most affordable places to live. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis providing great choices for big city amenities.
Please rush your resume to Morgan Schaab, News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.