Assistant News Director
WAND-TV (DMA#83) in Decatur, IL has an immediate opening for an Assistant News Director.
We are looking for a candidate with an ardor for local news. The Assistant News Director will need to leverage the staff, stories, contacts, and resources available daily to generate informative and evocative news while making sure the individual pieces reinforce our station’s core philosophies and branding.
WAND-TV’s DMA is a tri-phenated market with dozens of vibrant communities in addition to the three major cities. It is essential to have an Assistant News Director who can communicate efficiently with staff that will often be working in communities across our DMA.
The successful candidate must also fit into the culture we have created at WAND-TV. We are looking for someone who will be a coach and a motivator. It is equally important that they can be a positive force in the newsroom while also pushing our staff to fulfill their potential.
WAND-TV is the perfect place to build a solid career. Decatur is centrally located in a tri-phenated market with the Illinois capital to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Qualified candidates must have experience working as an Assistant News Director, Executive Producer or an equivalent position. To apply, rush your resume to Director of News, Morgan Schaab at Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.