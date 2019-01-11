Broadcast Engineer
WAND-TV in Decatur, Illinois is looking for a Broadcast Engineer to assist with critical operations at our facility.
One year of experience as a Broadcast Engineer or relevant course work is preferred. We will train the right candidate if they have a strong basis of technical knowledge and a desire to advance their skills through on-the-site training and occasional classes or seminars.
This position will assist with the maintenance, installation and repair of our station’s RF, studio and office equipment. The successful candidate must be able to troubleshoot at a component level for electrical equipment, computers and computerized systems.
Broadcast Engineers also assist with building and grounds maintenance when needed.
Interested candidates must be flexible to work a varied schedule. This position may require working nights, weekends, holidays and be on-call as necessary.
WAND-TV offers an employee 401(k) with an employer match, competitive health insurance, and paid sick, vacation and holiday time.
Please send you resume and cover letter to Bob Gunther, Chief Engineer: Robert.Gunther@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls, please.