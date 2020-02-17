WAND-TV is seeking a Chief Engineer to lead our Engineering Department. This is a management position that oversees critical staff and equipment within a high-paced live broadcast environment.
Job Responsibilities
• Ensure that WAND’s broadcast signal continues without interruption and complies with FCC regulation.
• Must be able to plan, manage, train and coordinate technician’s activities including scheduling and daily assignments.
• Assist and oversee equipment budgeting, purchasing, installation, repair and cataloging for all relevant WAND properties.
• Work in coordination with all departments and keep open lines of communication about ongoing projects, upgrades, repairs and emergency situations.
• Coordinate with FCC Counsel with matters affecting licensing.
• Maintain comprehensive diagram and notes of electronic equipment, wiring and software.
Skills
• Must be skilled in areas of broadcast equipment maintenance.
• Attention to detail and commitment to find permanent solutions to issues instead of quick fixes.
• Ability to coordinate multiple projects and prioritize accordingly.
• Organizational skills to maximize the usage of our space, equipment and personnel.
• Dedication to quality maintenance and willingness to complete the job.
• Have a CAN-DO mindset not a can’t-be-done attitude.
• Previous management experience in a leadership role.
Degrees, Certifications, Licenses
• 5+ years of experience in Broadcast Engineering (Chief, Assistant Chief or Lead Engineer) required.
• Engineering degree or related experience preferred.
• FCC General Class License or SBE Certification desired.
• A valid driver’s license, CDL is optional.
WAND offers health insurance, life insurance, matching 401(k) contributions and paid vacation and sick time. Salary will be based on experience. WAND is centrally located in Decatur in a tri-phenated market which also includes Champaign and Springfield. Decatur benefits from a low cost of living. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis providing great choices for big city amenities.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
