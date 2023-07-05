WAND-TV is an award-winning station, centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
WAND-TV is looking for a commercial visual storyteller with expertise in videography, lighting, field directing, and a strong team player with extreme passion and curiosity for editing, design application, and script writing.
What you will do:
- Manage, shoot, and direct media production shoots involving videography, lighting, audio and staging.
- Produce creative, compelling, and effective TV commercials and content marketing projects.
- Work closely with sales team as well as an experienced in-house marketing staff for production services.
- Responsible for facilitating the brainstorming process for strategic branding and image development for clients.
- Edit video and design simple graphics for television commercials.
What you will bring:
- Knowledge of TV production and terminology.
- Superior written and verbal communication skills.
- Strong presentation and organizational skills.
- Proficiency required in commercial producing, script writing, videography, media editing, location and studio shoot directing, and some graphic competence.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in media production related areas of study preferred or equivalent work experience
Experience: Minimum two years of video production experience.
Computer Skills: Proficiency in Adobe After Effects, Premier editing, and Photoshop. Working knowledge of Apple Computers, Windows and Microsoft Office software.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
