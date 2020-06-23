WAND-TV (DMA 88), the most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented and experienced Digital Content Manager/Producer to oversee our growing web, mobile and social platforms while contributing to our positive newsroom culture.
You will be responsible for working with news crews, producers and others on the digital desk to assign and produce content every day. The candidate will be a key person with digital projects involving news, sales and promotions aimed at creating strong revenue-generating content.
The ideal candidate is organized and has a great sense of urgency. WAND-TV is a leader on social media and web, the candidate must recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community.
You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
Previous newsroom experience is required.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market which also includes Champaign and Springfield. Our DMA is home to the state capital and the world-renown University of Illinois, which provides an exciting atmosphere with lots of relevant news to cover. Decatur benefits from a low cost of living and is frequently ranked one of the most affordable places to live. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis providing great choices for big city amenities.
Please rush your reel and resume to Morgan Schaab, Director of News: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
