WAND TV and BCI Media are looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist who would be responsible for campaign strategy, management, and reporting for WAND TV Media clients' digital campaigns. This is a position that is targeted to grow into the Digital Sales Specialist position. WAND TV Media is a local Multi-media company based in Decatur Illinois. BCI Media is a digital agency largely serving the clients of three media companies including WAND TV Media. This position offers the right candidate a great opportunity to make an impact locally and beyond. We are looking for critical thinkers with strong problem-solving skills. If you have the experience and consider yourself the perfect mix of left brain/right brain - this job is for you!
Requires some out of market travel (20%) and position is based in Decatur Illinois.
Essential Job Functions
- Participate in client strategy and planning sessions as requested
- Interpret data and match client needs with various digital media options. (such as programmatic display and video, social media, Google Ad Manager, PPC, etc.)
- Perform administrative tasks supporting digital clients as assigned
- Generate and interpret data to create campaign reports and assess against customer goals
- Execute administrative tasks as assigned.
Experience and Education
- Required: Minimum 1 year of professional sales or digital marketing experience
- Some college required with preference for Bachelor’s Degree focused on Marketing - Preferred
- 1 year experience with Google Analytics, Facebook marketing or other platforms. - Preferred
- Desired Certifications: Hootsuite, Google Analytics, Google Ads Certification, Facebook Blueprint, etc.
Skills Required
- Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)
- Strong analytical skills and data-driven thinking
- Proven written and oral communication skills as demonstrated by previous analysis and correspondence
- Work independently, be self-motivated and work well with others toward common goals
- Must be able to adapt as technology and providers change
- Ability to work in a fast-paced work environment
- Strong organizational skills- ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
Apply to talent@bci.media
WAND TV Media/BCI Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
