Digital Sales Consultant
WAND-TV is looking for a Digital Sales Consultant who would be responsible for collaborating, strategizing, presenting, closing, and retaining WAND TV digital clients by partnering with local Multi-media Sales Executives in sales. Independent sales are also expected. Position requires some administrative functions working with BCI Media to successfully execute campaigns. BCI Media is a digital agency serving WDRB Media (Louisville, KY), WAND TV Media (Decatur, IL) and Hometown Stations (Lima, OH).
Duties
• Collaborate and strategize with local Multi-media Sales Executives on their digital advertising prospects.
• In concert with local Multi-media Sales Executives or on own, conduct client needs analyses according to the prescribed BCI Media methods and training.
• Work with BCI Media Digital Campaign Specialists, as appropriate, to build client plans.
• Work with local Multi-media Sales Executives to prepare compelling sales presentations for their clients following the BCI Media guidelines and branding standards.
• Present the digital portion of all sales presentations on behalf of local Multi-media Sales Executives.
• With local Multi-media Sales Executives and other WAND or BCI Media staff, perform administrative functions required to launch digital campaigns.
• Regularly review all digital client results compared to their stated goals and work with BCI Media to identify areas of improvement or change.
• Present campaign metrics to digital clients as appropriate and in a timely and understandable manner that elicits feedback.
• Prospect and close your own digital clients to achieve an individual budget.
• Participate in training to enhance professional skills and overall understanding of new and evolving media
Qualifications
• Strong analytical skills and creative, data-driven thinking
• Firm understanding of the following digital marketing channels and analytics platforms: Programmatic (display, video and especially OTT/CTV), Social Media, Email, Web Development, PPC, SEO, Reputation management, Google Analytics
• Superior interpretive, listening skills along with excellent oral and written communication skills
• A proven track record for selling new business.
• Must be able to work independently, be self-motivated and work well with others toward common goals
• Must be adaptable as technology and providers change
• Be able to work in a fast-paced environment
• Strong organizational skills and the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously
• Valid Driver’s License and clean driving record required
Education, Experience & Skills
• Education: Some college required with preference for Bachelor’s Degree focused on Marketing or Sales
• Minimum 2 years’ digital advertising sales experience
• Minimum 2-years’ experience with various website analytics (e.g., Google Analytics, Comscore, etc.)
• Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel skills and Word and PowerPoint proficiency required); Familiarity with Microsoft TEAMS and other Microsoft applications preferred
• Desired Certifications: Hootsuite, Google Analytics (Beginner, Advanced, 360, Data Studio, Tag Manager), Google Ad Manager (Display, Video), Google Ads Certification (various), Facebook Blueprint, etc.
Interested candidates must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen. Please apply at the following link: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=24125&company=cablesystem.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.