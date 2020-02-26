WAND-TV is currently accepting applications for a full-time studio camera operator/graphics. Some television studio experience is preferred but not required. The successful candidate will be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays. Basic computer literacy is a must and experience with Adobe Photoshop and other products is a plus. On-the-job training will be provided.
Candidates must also be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen. Send your resume to Craig Bogle, Production Supervisor, at Craig.Bogle@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is and Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls please.