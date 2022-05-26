WAND- TV is looking for a General Sales Manager to be responsible for maintaining the Local, Digital and National Sales Departments. WAND-TV is an award-winning station, centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
Company paid Health Savings Account
100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
Incredible 6% employer 401K match
Competitive paid time off
Opportunities for learning and growth
Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
• Set the overall tone for the local, digital, and national sales department by providing exemplary leadership in accordance with mutually agreed upon sales goals and priorities
• Work closely with the national rep firm on forecasting, negotiations and planning
• Implement and enforce company pricing policies and structures
• Accurately forecast revenue; achieve or exceed the Local, Digital and National revenue budgets
• Communicate with national sales offices, digital directors and relay critical station information that allows them to represent WAND Media as if they were located locally
• Approve national sales orders
• Make market visits to national rep offices to visit key clients and sales force
• Train, manage, and motivate local account executives and national sales assistants to perform at the highest level
• Manage recruitment and development of our entire sales team.
• Create and deliver persuasive sales presentations
What you will bring:
• Thorough knowledge of Nielsen/Comscore ratings use and methodology
• Ability to communicate effectively, both written and verbal, and build strong internal and external relationships
• Strong presentation and sales skills with a proven track record of success
• Excellent organizational skills, ability to multi-task and prioritize workload in an extremely fast paced environment.
• Ability to identify and manage the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor, or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
• Excellent understanding of how to price effectively and manage inventory
Education:
Bachelor’s degree in Sales, Marketing, or Business or equivalent experience
Experience:
• Minimum 5 years’ broadcast sales experience
• Minimum 3 years’ broadcast sales management experience preferred
https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=28636&company=cablesystem
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
