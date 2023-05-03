WAND-TV in Decatur, Illinois is looking for an IT Understudy to assist with critical operations at our facility.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
This position will be responsible for maintenance, installation, and repair of all computer equipment as well as office equipment. The successful candidate will also learn how to install and maintain tv broadcast equipment and on occasion may also assist with building and grounds maintenance when needed.
What you will bring:
Experience with Active Directory Domains, knowledge of TPC/IP Networks, capability to trouble shoot and diagnose problems with windows-based computers is necessary.
Further training is available for the right candidate, who has a strong basis in technical knowledge and a desire to advance their skills through on-the-site training and occasional classes or seminars.
Experience of over the air broadcast transmission and related electronic equipment would be helpful.
Interested candidates must be self-motivated, flexible to work a varied schedule and have good people skills. This position may require working nights, weekends, holidays and to be on-call as necessary.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
