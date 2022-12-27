WAND-TV is looking for a Local Sales Assistant to assist sales managers and local sales staff with various secretarial and clerical tasks.
The top priority at WAND is our culture, so the perfect candidate is a team player with a positive attitude who is willing to do anything to help our team.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
Company paid Health Savings Account
100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long-Term Disability
Incredible 6% employer 401K match
Competitive paid time off
Opportunities for learning and growth
Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
Learn from industry-leading talent
What you will do:
• Pull weekly reports for national and local sales, forward to clients
• Answer telephone directed to sales and forward to appropriate party
• Oversee maintenance of sales department copiers, printers and fax machines
• Retrieve tasks from sales and managers out boxes several times a day
• Help keep conference room and sales managers calendars up to date
• Arrange, coordinate and prepare for sales meetings as needed
What you will bring:
• Ability to prioritize while dealing with numerous tasks and strict deadline
• Ability to perform in a high stress environment
• Telephone skills when speaking with customers, including ones having trouble with Be Our Guest
• Organizational skills, as often tasks are requested from multiple people at the same time
Education: High school diploma required.
Experience: Administrative assistant experience preferred
Computer Skills: Experience with Microsoft applications.
Organizational and telephone (customer service) skills.
Typing skills
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
