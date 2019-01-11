Meteorologist
Do you love active weather? Then WAND-TV is looking for you. The most watched station in Central Illinois is seeking a competitive, high-energy, creative and dedicated meteorologist to continue to elevate our weather brand.
The perfect candidate will be a hardworking team player who can work under pressure and still deliver a clear and concise weather message to our audience. This is an active weather market with weather that can quickly change from blizzard conditions to tornadoes to floods and anything in between.
We are seeking candidates who have an AMS or NWA seal or who are currently working to obtain one. Working knowledge of WSI Max and Earth Network’s WeatherBug products are helpful. The candidate must also be able to use our dedicated weather vehicle to observe storms or engage with the community.
WAND is a close-knit team, so you must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline pressure and work a flexible schedule.
Decatur is centrally located in a hyphenated market between the Illinois state capital to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. There are tons of local events in this welcoming community for all ages. Outdoor enthusiasts will also find plenty to do and explore in Central Illinois. Decatur is a very affordable place to live and is a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Please rush your resume to Morgan Schaab, News Director, at Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com and to JC Fultz, Chief Meteorologist, at James.Fultz@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.