Meteorologist
Do you love active weather? Then WAND-TV (DMA 83) is looking for you. The most watched station in Central Illinois is seeking a competitive, high-energy, creative and dedicated meteorologist to continue to elevate our weather brand.
The perfect candidate is a hardworking team player who can work well under pressure while still delivering a clear and concise forecast. This is an active weather market where weather can quickly change.
We are seeking candidates who have an AMS or NWA seal or who are currently working to obtain one. Working knowledge of WSI Max and Earth Network’s WeatherBug products are helpful.
WAND is a close-knit team, you must have a great attitude and natural charisma. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
Decatur is centrally located in a hyphenated market between the Illinois state capital to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. There are tons of local events in this welcoming community for all ages. Outdoor enthusiasts will also find plenty to do and explore in Central Illinois. Decatur is a very affordable place to live and is a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Please rush your resume to Morgan Schaab, Director of News, at Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.