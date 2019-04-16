Morning Anchor
WAND-TV (DMA #83), the most watched station in Central Illinois, has an immediate opening for an experienced anchor and lead reporter.
The ideal person would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would be passionate about news and the ability to find relevant and meaningful stories to share with Central Illinois. You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
It is required the candidate recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market which also includes Champaign and Springfield. Our DMA is home to the state capital and the world-renown University of Illinois, which provides an exciting atmosphere with lots of relevant news to cover. Decatur benefits from a low cost of living and is frequently ranked one of the most affordable places to live. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis providing great choices for big city amenities.
WAND is a close-knit crew so the candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline and work a flexible schedule.
Please rush your reel and resume to Morgan Schaab, News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.