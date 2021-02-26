Multimedia Sales Executive
WAND-TV, a family owned NBC affiliate in Decatur, Illinois is looking for a talented sales professional who has the drive and ambition to help local businesses across all of Central Illinois grow with our extensive list of media products.
Candidates must have excellent communication and organization skills. They must be self-motivated to make new contacts and set up appointments with clients every day. The ideal candidate will be out-going with a positive attitude, have the ability to thrive in a fun environment and have the drive to make money.
Here at WAND-TV we work hard and play hard. We offer unlimited income potential and a chance to perform in a competitive environment. You will not only sell television and digital, but become an expert in the advertising field.
Media Salespeople will choose from a growing number of media products to present custom-made advertising campaigns to a diverse array of clients. It is crucial to not only make new contacts but also to keep a close working relationship with existing clients and make sure they continue to get superb service that will help their business succeed.
Job Requirements
A. Education and Experience
- High school diploma with a minimum 5 years previous related sales experience - required; or Bachelor degree (Business administration, radio/TV, liberal arts) – required with a minimum 1 year previous related sales experience – preferred
- Working knowledge of media and advertising industry - preferred
B. Skills
- A competitive nature and an unwillingness to settle or give up
- Energetic self- starter; Proven track record for selling new business
- Strong verbal and written communication skills including superior listening skills and the ability to make effective presentations both on one-on-one and in a group setting
- Ability to multi-task and work effectively in a high-pressure and fast paced environment
- Superior organizational and project management skills
- Strong interpersonal skills, including the ability to develop and maintain strong business relationships
- Valid driver's license and clean driving record required
Interested candidates must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen. Please apply at the following link: https://career4.successfactors.com/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=24125&company=cablesystem.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
