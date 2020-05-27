Part-Time Master Control Operator
WAND-TV is currently accepting applications for the position of Part-Time Master Control Operator. Applicant must be able to communicate well while remaining calm and prioritizing tasks during stressful and time-sensitive situations. The abilities to learn quickly and pay close attention to details are a must. Hours vary and include weekends and holidays.
Candidates must also pass a background check and pre-employment drug screen. Please send your resume to Mark Henderson, Senior Master Control Operator, at Mark.Henderson@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls, please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.