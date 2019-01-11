Part-Time Photographer
WAND-TV is looking for a highly creative and motivated part time photographer to take our newscasts to a new level. This candidate will be responsible for shooting and editing video for our newscasts.
The ideal candidate will possess a can-do attitude with a sense of urgency. This candidate must be interested in being a part of a fast paces news environment.
Familiarity with videography and non-linear editing is preferred.
Rush resume and link of you work to Morgan Schaab, News Director, at Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls, please.