WAND-TV News in Decatur, IL is looking for a dynamic part-time photographer who can be a visual storyteller. The ideal candidate will have a creative eye and good news judgement.
The candidate will be responsible for operating and maintaining a station issued video camera and related news gathering equipment. WAND TV has the video gathering toys to help take your visual storytelling to the next level.
The candidate will be required to shoot video in the field working with or without reporters to gather assigned news stories. The candidate must be well-spoken since the photographer will be responsible for interviewing and asking questions to local and national leaders.
This photographer needs a keen attention to detail, a drive to develop our news and the ability to multitask.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
WAND-TV is an award-winning station, centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
WAND is a close-knit crew so the candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline and work a flexible schedule.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
