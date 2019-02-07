Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Rain showers, with increasing winds for the afternoon. Thunder possible. Morning high of 45F with temps falling sharply to near 25. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy. Low 7F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.