WAND-TV in Decatur, IL is looking for a Part-Time Studio Camera Operator.
We're an award-winning station, centrally located in Decatur and in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.What you do:
Operating studio cameras for live/taped productions
Operating studio lighting system for live/taped productions
Operating audio console for live/taped productions
Stage managing for live/taped productions
What you bring:
Some television studio experience is preferred but not required
Ability to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays
On-the-job training will be provided
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.