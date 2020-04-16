WAND-TV News (DMA 88) in Decatur, IL is looking for a dynamic full-time producer who can emerge as a newsroom leader, can make decisions and then execute a coverage plan on-air.
Qualified applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in journalism. The successful candidate must excel during breaking news, possess good editorial judgment and have strong writing and teasing skills. This producer needs a keen attention to detail, a drive to develop our news and the ability to multitask.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market which also includes Champaign and Springfield. Our DMA is home to the state capital and the world-renown University of Illinois, which provides an exciting atmosphere with lots of relevant news to cover. Decatur benefits from a low cost of living and is frequently ranked one of the most affordable places to live. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis providing great choices for big city amenities.
WAND is a close-knit crew so the candidate must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline and work a flexible schedule.
Please rush your resume to Morgan Schaab, News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer