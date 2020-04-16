WAND-TV (DMA 88), the most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented and experienced reporter to contribute to our positive newsroom culture.
The ideal candidate would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would bring unique story ideas to the table, with a clear understanding of how to deliver impactful stories to our viewers.
A passion for investigative reporting would be a plus. WAND-TV has an award-winning investigative team (I-Team) and is always looking for an excellent storyteller to commit to the team. The I-Team has done several documentaries and we plan to do more.
WAND-TV is a leader on social media, the candidate must recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community.
You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
Three years of newsroom experience is required.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market which also includes Champaign and Springfield. Our DMA is home to the state capital and the world-renown University of Illinois, which provides an exciting atmosphere with lots of relevant news to cover. Decatur benefits from a low cost of living and is frequently ranked one of the most affordable places to live. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis providing great choices for big city amenities.
Please rush your reel and resume to Morgan Schaab, Director of News: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
