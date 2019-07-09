Reporter
WAND-TV (DMA 83), the most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented and experienced reporter to contribute to our positive newsroom culture.
The ideal candidate would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would bring unique story ideas to the table, with a clear understanding of how to deliver impactful stories to our viewers.
A passion for investigative reporting would be a plus. WAND-TV has an award-winning investigative team (I-Team) and is always looking for an excellent storyteller to commit to the team. The I-Team has done several documentaries and we plan to do more.
WAND-TV is a leader on social media, the candidate must recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community.
You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
Three years of newsroom experience is required.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Please rush your reel and resume to Morgan Schaab, Director of News: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.