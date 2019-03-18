WAND-TV (DMA 83), the most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a team player to join our team as a Sports Reporter and Anchor.
The WAND sports department has a unique brand and the ideal candidate must have a heart for the community and be willing to find the stories beyond the highlights. You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it’s not about you; it’s about the team.
In this position you would cover Big Ten sports with the University of Illinois being in our backyard. We cover multiple counties of high school sports for the Original Friday Frenzy. We are also home to Chicago and St. Louis pro sports fan bases. WAND News covers more local sports than any other station in our market.
A minimum of two years of experience covering sports is required. Candidate must have a superior knowledge of sports on all levels with a proven ability to deliver on air and on social media platforms. WAND is looking for someone with outstanding experience with online and social media content creation.
WAND-TV is centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market which also includes Champaign and Springfield. Our DMA is home to the state capital and the world-renown University of Illinois, which provides an exciting atmosphere with lots of relevant news to cover. Decatur benefits from a low cost of living and is frequently ranked one of the most affordable places to live. It has great schools and a low crime rate. Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis providing great choices for big city amenities.
Please rush your resume to Morgan Schaab, News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.