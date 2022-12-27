The most watched station in Central Illinois, is searching for a talented Sports Reporter/Sports Anchor to contribute to our positive newsroom culture. WAND-TV is an award-winning station, centrally located in Decatur and is in a tri-phenated market. The Illinois capital is to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.
Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago, St. Louis or Indianapolis.
Why WAND is the best place to work:
- Low-cost family health benefits including Health, Dental, and Vision
- Company paid Health Savings Account
- 100% paid Life Insurance, Short Term and Long Term Disability
- Incredible 6% employer 401K match
- Competitive paid time off
- Opportunities for learning and growth
- Collaborative Team with a strong values-based culture
- Learn from industry-leading talent
The ideal candidate would be an energetic self-starter with strong storytelling skills and a dynamic personality. This person would take ownership of his/her newscast and recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community. The candidate must demonstrate they will be effective in "new, now, and next" news judgement.
You must have a great attitude and have natural charisma. You must be a great listener and learner who always ask questions. At WAND News, we have a positive and hardworking mentality so you must work well with others, it's not about you; it's about the team.
WAND-TV is a leader on social media, the candidate must recognize the importance of using social media to tell stories, break news and connect with our community.
In this role, you will report and produce sports stories.
We have a great team of photographers and reporters, newsroom drone pilots, a touchscreen set and many other tools to help perfect your craft.
Qualified applicants should have a bachelor's degree in journalism. The successful candidate must excel during breaking news, possess good editorial judgment and have strong writing and teasing skills. This anchor/reporter needs a keen attention to detail, a drive to develop our news and the ability to multitask.
WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
