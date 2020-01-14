TV Promotion and Marketing Producer
WAND-TV is seeking a full-time Promotions Producer with a with a strong creative drive to produce fresh ways to promote our station and products.
Candidates must be high energy and can work with a sense of urgency under deadline. They must be able to keep organized while juggling multiple assignments and possess strong written and verbal communications skills. We are looking for someone who has a deep pool of creative ideas and can actively participate in creative development sessions. Candidates must also have a college degree.
The ideal candidate will have at least two years’ experience working in a TV marketing promotion division, pro-production company, news production or related field. Preferred candidates will have the ability to manufacture and execute original station image, news and entertainment programming promotion campaigns for TV, digital and social media and have good news knowledge, experience in field-shooting production, non-linear editing proficiency and experience working in the Adobe Suite of Products such as After Effects.
WAND offers comprehensive benefits such as medical, dental, vision and life insurance, matching 401(k) contributions and paid vacation.
If you have innovative ideas to promote our products and the work ethic to back it up, email your resume and a link to your portfolio to Carol Barnes, Director of Creative Services: Carol.Barnes@wandtv.com.
WAND is an Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls.