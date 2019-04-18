Fire at Illini Union

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A fire at the Illini Union at the University of Illinois is under control.

An Illini-Alert was sent out Thursday morning around 6:30. The alert said to avoid the area, and anyone in the are should leave immediately.

According to the Urbana Fire Department, a fire started in the Einstein Bros. Bagels around 6:15 a.m. 

It's not clear how extensive the damage is and if there were any injuries during  the fire. 

WAND News will update this story as new information becomes available.