URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A fire at the Illini Union at the University of Illinois is under control.
An Illini-Alert was sent out Thursday morning around 6:30. The alert said to avoid the area, and anyone in the are should leave immediately.
According to the Urbana Fire Department, a fire started in the Einstein Bros. Bagels around 6:15 a.m.
It's not clear how extensive the damage is and if there were any injuries during the fire.
