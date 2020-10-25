DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fire in Decatur is under investigation after a home caught fire and was ruled a total loss.
Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday morning around 7:30am.
Chief Jeff Abbott said crews worked to extinguish the fire but it spread quickly and they had to call for a second alarm.
Multiple departments responded and no one was in the house or injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WAND News will continue to follow this story as it develops and bring you the latest updates as they come in.
