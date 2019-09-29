SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - A new outdoor fitness park offers community members a chance to get active.
AARP and the Springfield Park District developed the fitness park. It's one of about a dozen parks constructed this year around the country - and the only one in Illinois.
The park is part of AARP's mission to help people take control of their health as they age.
Springfield community members say the park gives them a place to spend time outdoors. One park member told WAND the fitness park gives them an alternative entertainment option to using their phones.
The park features different pieces of equipment, which can be used to gain strength and mobility.