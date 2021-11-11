Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is just now catching up, and returning to pre-pandemic levels after a surge in demand, combined with postponed funerals and celebration of life ceremonies.
"I'm very proud of our staff, and I'm very proud of our industry as a whole- because I feel like we stepped up to that demand," Bryan Mose, funeral director at Brintlinger and Earl told WAND news.
During the height of the pandemic, Mose saw about a 25% jump in demand, as families scrambled to make arrangements for loved ones who lost their lives to the virus.
"I think that every funeral director will probably tell you the same thing- that we're doing this to honor the families and to ultimately fulfill the wishes of their loved ones. So we're going to do whatever it takes to go above and beyond," Mose explained.
For Mose and his staff, that meant late nights, extra hours a lot of zooms calls.
"I think it's just been an extra time investment and that's good. But again, that's what we're here to do- we're here to serve families and we're here to help people through an extremely difficult time," Mose added.
Mose said the biggest lesson he learned from the pandemic was flexibility, as his staff was forced to hold funeral services under strict covid protocols.
"Crowd size limitations and masks. So we had to pivot really quickly to at one point we were at 10 people," Mose said.
Brintlinger and Earl shifted to streaming services and rotating visitations, as communities were not always able to grieve their loved one in the way they were used to.
"That made it very difficult for a lot of families to make decisions about when to have visitations or funerals. So a lot of people delayed services, a lot of people at to adapt," Mose said.
This summer and fall he was inundated with makeup services.
"Had those delayed services. So in other words, the weather was better so they were able to do more things at parks or cemeteries or outdoor places," Mose told WAND.
Families have now finally been able to remember and honor their loved ones, as they say their goodbyes.
If you are looking to have a unique funeral or memorial service for a loved one because of the pandemic, they have expanded their services to fit family's wishes and health needs.
